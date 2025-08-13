The coastguard is warning people to think twice when going out on longer walks with high temperatures forecast for the weekend.
This follows the rescue of a walker on the Ceredigion coast path between Mwnt and Felinwynt on Tuesday, 12 August.
Cardigan and Moylegrove coastguard teams were called at around 3.15pm to locate a person who had collapsed and was clearly showing signs of Heat Stroke.
Cardigan coastguard said: “Thankfully after some cooling methods, water and shade we were able to help the casualty to safety.
“Please think twice about going for longer walks whilst we have these higher temperatures forecast.
“Make sure you have plenty of fluids if you are going to walk.”
