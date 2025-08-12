A Cardigan man will be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to possession of a knife.
Benjamin Learoyd, of Flat 6, Llysowen, Bath House Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 11 August.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 20cm blade kitchen knife on Finch’s Square in Cardigan on 9 August.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Learoyd is due to be sentenced for the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
