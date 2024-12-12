Following the Olivier Award-winning run in 2021 (Best Family Show), folk opera ‘Wolf Witch Giant Fairy’ will be screened at Cardigan’s Mwldan from Friday, 3 to Sunday, 5 January.
The story follows fairytale favourite, Red Riding Hood, who has been tasked with delivering bread to her grandmother, deep in the heart of the fairy-tale forest.
But en route, Red Riding Hood meets a cunning wolf who tricks her into taking a different path.
Along the way, Red stumbles into a colourful cast of characters, including a scary witch, a talking cat and a rather persuasive Peddler. Join the ragtag band of wild musicians as they guide all the family through this famous tale with new twists, turns, magic and song.
Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £7 for under 18’s and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by phoning our box office between 12 and 8pm Tuesday to Sunday on 01239 621 200.