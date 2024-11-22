On 4 December (7.30pm) musician Martyn Joseph returns to Cardigan’s Mwldan.
For one man and a guitar he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling, and passionate.
Compared to Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, Bruce Cockburn and Dave Matthews, he has created his own style and reputation as a mesmerising live performer.
A unique talent driven by passion, social awareness, and love for his trade, he's a jaw dropping guitar player who has developed a unique percussive style, teamed up with a powerful show stopping voice, and has been called “The Welsh Springsteen”.