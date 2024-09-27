The full festival schedule, featuring over 100 live performances across Cardigan over the festival weekend, was released on Monday, 30 September, when the festival launched its new App for iPhone and Android, available to download via Apple and Google Play. Whether you have already booked a ticket or not, the app is packed with information on who is on where and when, plus in depth profiles of all artists appearing, and links to playlists to get you super excited for what’s in store.