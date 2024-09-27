With just one month to go, Nadine Shah and Melys have been announced as the final acts to join the Church line-up for Other Voices Cardigan.
They join Charlotte Day Wilson, Fionn Regan, Victor Ray, Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino, and Georgia Ruth for intimate performances that will be live-streamed worldwide on the night via Other Voices' YouTube channel and social platforms, and later broadcast on TV and on BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player via media partners BBC Wales and RTÉ. The event is presented by legendary BBC DJ and Other Voices regular Huw Stephens.
Armed with a characteristically honest, propulsive new album, Filthy Underneath, Tyneside artist Nadine Shah joins the Other Voices Cardigan line-up with her signature wry theatrics, atmospheric pop, Depeche Mode-style brooding synths, and on-stage charisma — elements that earned her a Mercury nomination in 2017.
Indie-pop legends Melys celebrated a career renaissance with a new live album Borderlands Live (March 2024) and two UK tours supporting The Wedding Present.
Melys recorded no less than 11 John Peel sessions; he lauded their track Chinese Whispers as one of the best songs ever written. Their 2024 album features special recordings from John Peel sessions including Un Darllenwr Lwcus, described by Melody Maker as “the most rock and roll songs in the history of music”.
DJ sets have also been revealed for the Hwb at Mwldan; Stardust, Tell Your Friends, Fflowzy, Goldhill Disco, My Friend Andy and Mr A will keep the dance floor thumping between live sets and right into the small hours over the weekend.
The full festival schedule, featuring over 100 live performances across Cardigan over the festival weekend, was released on Monday, 30 September, when the festival launched its new App for iPhone and Android, available to download via Apple and Google Play. Whether you have already booked a ticket or not, the app is packed with information on who is on where and when, plus in depth profiles of all artists appearing, and links to playlists to get you super excited for what’s in store.