The new six-part series produced by Buffalo Pictures, has just been confirmed to be aired on ITVX from Sunday, January 19.
Carmarthenshire is fast becoming recognized as a hub for Celtic Noir genre of filming and the new six-part thriller joins the many TV and film productions which have been drawn by the dramatic, beguiling landscapes and attractive market towns of the county
It follows productions such as the highly acclaimed BBC’s Keeping Faith series 1, 2 and 3, as well as The Light in the Hall/Y Golau for Channel 4 and S4C, which has also filmed a second series this year and is due out soon.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s tourism team has worked with numerous production companies that have sought this scenic county of west Wales as a backdrop for their on-screen dramas.
The County Council can provide sounding board for initial enquiries from production companies, provide information about local conditions and logistics, liaise with local supply chain, other public authorities and the County Safety Advisory Group. Council officers can also assist in securing permission to film, traffic management and parking, community engagement and assistance in arranging accommodation and hospitality for film crews.
Out There will showcase the natural beauty of Carmarthenshire against the malice of an insidious crime wave sweeping the British countryside, led by county lines drug dealers - urban gangs that use the countryside as a field of operations.
Martin Clunes stars as farmer and single parent, Nathan Williams, who runs a farm which has been in his family for generations.
Fans of Celtic Noir who wish to explore Carmarthenshire for themselves can visit many of the filming locations, as well as other previous blockbusters by following Discover Carmarthenshire’s new ‘Set Jetter Trail’.
Full of information, the Set Jetter Trail provides insiders tips on how best to follow in the sometimes-eerie paths many stars have made around the county, not least Eve Myles and the Laugharne estuary.
For example the ancient market town of Llandovery which sits on the western edge of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, was used extensively throughout the new series, including the Market Square, the 17th century Whitehall pub, the 13th century ruins of Llandovery Castle, Llandovery train station and even Ozzy’s Kebab & Pizza House, a staple on the local takeaway scene.
This Set Jetter initiative has been developed by Carmarthenshire County Council’s Tourism team who manages Discover Carmarthenshire the consumer facing destination website.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism - Cllr Hazel Evans said: “From our glorious blue flag beaches to our stunning, rugged hills - Carmarthenshire is a popular choice of location for many television and film settings.
“Coupled with this is a tapestry of towns, scattered across Carmarthenshire, with each one boasting its own unique history and welcoming qualities to visitors and film crews.”
Written by screenwriter Ed Whitmore (Steeltown Murders, Grace, Manhunt, Silent Witness, Safe House) and led by Welsh born director Marc Evans (Steeltown Murders, Manhunt, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Grav), the series was largely shot around the Black Mountains and Llandovery and used local talent for much of the cast and crew.
He said: “We couldn’t be more excited that Carmarthenshire has been chosen for yet another major broadcast series and we are fast gaining a reputation of the capital of the Celtic Noir genre of filmmaking.
“Through Keeping Faith we saw such an influx of visitors to the county lured by the incredible scenery and we are confident that we can entice future fans of the new productions to explore their ‘cinematic’ terrain and follow our Set Jetter guide to uncover some of the iconic settings.
“The Killing and Sarah Lund put Denmark on the international map for Nordic Noir and we have high ambitions that there’s no reason why the same can’t happen for Carmarthenshire.”
Out There was produced with the support of Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, said: “We’re really pleased to have supported this production, which has a gripping storyline set against the backdrop of stunning Welsh filming locations.
“Through supporting productions filming in Wales, we are creating job opportunities for local crew and, importantly, trainee opportunities for the next generation of Welsh creatives.”