A MYNYTHO woman will get the chance to sing with her heroes, thanks to the TV show, Canu Gyda Fy Arwr.
Dr Catrin Williams is infatuated with Band Pres Llareggub (Llareggub Brass Band), and nominated herself to take part in the series.
“I love to sing,” said Catrin, “and I’ve reached the age where if I see an opportunity, I should take it! And if you don’t ask, you don’t get either!”
Originally from Mynytho, Abersoch, Catrin comes from a musical family. Her mother taught her piano at Botwnnog School, and her father was a keen singer and led the Bala brass band.
After a bit of a surprise from Gwynedd tenor and presenter of the show, Rhys Meirion, in the surgery where she works as a doctor, Catrin is under the impression that she will sing Rhywbeth o’i Le with Band Pres Llareggub only, but there is another surprise in store for Catrin when Huw Chiswell walks into the rehearsal!
The popular singer-songwriter from Cwm Tawe has composed some of Wales’s most iconic anthems such as Y Cwm, Parti’r Ysbrydion, Dwylo Dros y Mor to name just a few. And over four decades, he has performed on many different stages and has five albums to his name.
“The nation’s greatest musical genius has just entered Mynytho hall!,” a shocked Catrin exclaimed.
“I really thought my heart was going to stop!”
We get to enjoy a very special performance of Rhywbeth o’i Le from Mynytho Hall with Catrin, Huw Chiswell and Band Pres Llareggub.
The experience was very moving for Catrin.
She said: “It’s been a very emotional day, and I’m not an emotional person - I run on common sense and logic!
“But music does great things for you. I’ll remember this for a long time!”
Gwynedd tenor, Rhys Merion, has been lucky enough to be able to perform with some of the biggest names in music, and in the series Canu Gyda fy Arwr, he wants to give others the same experience.
Also appearing on the show is Tristian, a ccience teacher at Caer Elen School, Haverfordwest who was nominated by his friend and colleague, Nerys.
Tristian has always been a huge fan of Huw Chiswell, and it’s a surreal experience for both as they meet at their old school, Ystalyfera School, to practice the popular song Nos Sul a Baglan Bay.
Finally, Sam Ebenezer gets the chance to sing with his hero.
Originally from Talybont near Aberystwyth, Sam lives in London now, and works in theatre. Sam is used to treading the stages of Wales, and since going to Mountview College in London he has enjoyed living and working in the city, including a part in the iconic production of The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre.
See how Catrin got on in the latest episode of Canu Gyda fy Arwr. It aired on Sunday, 1 January but it can also be found on demand on S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms.