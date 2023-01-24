Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, is a funny and touching tribute to the much-loved and sorely missed national treasure.
Written and performed by BBC One’s All Together Now star, Paulus, this new show sees him in a fresh light as a lifelong fan and devotee of the Queen of Comedy.
Celebrate her unforgettable characters, songs and sketches and the power of friendships forged through laughter. From Mrs Overall to Barry & Freda, everyone is there. The only thing that’s missing is you.
The show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.
Many of Victoria’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured in the nostalgic evening of entertainment including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.
The show has been directed by Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), and Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on the piano.
Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is on at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Tuesday, 7 February at 7.30pm.