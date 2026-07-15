A group of celebrities will travel to Machynlleth on 29 July to challenge local footballers in a special event to fundraise for the Maldwyn Meirionnydd National Eisteddfod 2027.
Familiar faces in the ‘Celeb Team’ – from the world of music to presenting – will go head to head with members of Machynlleth Football Club on the town's football ground in a competitive and fun contest.
The event is one of the Bro Ddyfi Appeal Committee's many efforts to raise money towards the Eisteddfod which will be held in the area at the beginning of August 2027.
Mererid Wigley, Coordinator of the appeal fund and one of the event organisers, said: "Machynlleth is very excited to welcome a team of stars to the town, all of whom have a connection to Maldwyn or Meirionnydd. We are very grateful to them for agreeing to take part and look forward to seeing them star on a different stage than usual, namely on the football pitch.
"We have singers and actors, antiques experts, rally drivers and presenters! The players will be revealed gradually on social media, so keep an eye on Facebook for more details over the coming weeks."
As well as the game itself, football merchandise will be available to buy in an auction at the end of the night. Items include a signed Welsh Men's and Women's team football shirts, and footballs signed by the Welsh National team and star squad.
Mererid added: "Whether you are a football fan or not, this will be a fun night for the whole family. So, come along to Machynlleth to support both teams and be part of the excitement of preparing for an Eisteddfod to remember in 2027."
Tickets are available to buy at Y Plas, Studio 13, Machynlleth, and at the gate on the night.
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