A celebration day has been organised to mark 75 years of the designation of Eryri as a National Park.
The event will take place in September.
“Thanks to the support of The National Lottery Community Fund, entry will be free for everyone,” a park authority spokesperson said.
“The festival is an opportunity to come together to celebrate our landscapes, culture, communities, and everything that makes Eryri so special.
“A link to book tickets will be posted later on in this month.
“We look forward to seeing you there!”
The link for the event, from 12pm-7pm on 26 September at Yr Ysgwrn, Trawsfynydd, will be posted on the park’s Facebook page.
A book has also been released to mark the anniversary. See page 29.
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