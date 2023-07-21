The Ceredigion Art & Craft Trail has two summer shows this year taking place in the bandstand in Aberystwyth on 5, 6 and 7 August and again on 25, 26 and 27 August.
Some 11 artists and makers will be taking part and you can expect to find original art, basket weaving, marbling, ceramics, textile work, cards and more.
Ceredigion is a county full of creative talent and what better way to showcase this talent than in the stunning setting of the bandstand with a backdrop of the sea.
Featured artists and makers include artists Kevin Pearse, Averil Rees, Sarah Jones, Gary Hiscott, Ruth Brace ‘Gardening Artist’ and Ag Cain. There will also be textile work by Samantha Boulanger, ceramics by Jeni Pain – ‘Shed by the Stream’, Jamie and Dodie Herschel of Nanytfelin Pottery, and marbling and jewellery by Jude Riley.
For more information about the exhibitors, go to www.ceredigionarttrail.org.uk where you will find many interesting Meet the Maker articles alongside galleries of members’ work.
The shows will be open daily from 10am to 5.30pm. Entry is free.
The wonderful annual Ceredigion Art and Craft Trail is coming too – starting on 19 August through to the end of 3 September.
Some of the wonderful artists and makers across Ceredigion will be opening their studios to welcome visitors and showcase their creativity.
You can be sure of a warm welcome and maybe a cup of something along with cake.
Look out for the recognisable CACT signage through the county and have a look at the directory online to plan your own trail.