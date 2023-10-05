Borth artist Stuart Evans will talk all about printmaking at a free event at Mid Wales Arts on Wednesday.
Stuart, who is a founder member of Aberystwyth Printmakers and Borth Arts and a curator of Ceredigion Museum for 40 years, will talk about his practice at the Caersws venue on 11 October.
As a MA graduate in fine art, Stuart will lean on his decades of experience in printmaking during the talk, which will run from 2pm to 4pm.
This is a free event and all are welcome. Parking is also free and the event will take place in the warm and inspiring atmosphere of the new Artshed Gallery.
Mid Wales Arts started 'Talking Art' as part of a Warm Spaces initiative in January and the sessions have proved popular. The venue often use works in the current exhibitions and regularly invite participating artists to discuss their practice.