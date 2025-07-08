Entertainment at Aberystwyth bandstand has begun, and the town and county council have released their programme of events.
They take place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm, unless otherwise stated.
Looking at July’s remaining events, Aberystwyth Silver Band entertain the crown on Thursday, 17. On Friday, 18 Côr Meibion Aberystwyth will entertain the crowd.
On Monday 21 July, at 6pm, there’s Iwcadwli Parti Dawns Gwerin Aelwyd Aberystwyth Welsh Folk Dancing Group, and on Tuesday, 22 July, Aberystwyth Silver Band return.
On Friday, 25 July at 6pm, Bwca and Côr Meibion Aberystwyth will perform.
On Monday, 28 July, Aberystwyth Welsh Folk Dancing Group take to the bandstand once again and on Tuesday, 29 July, Aberystwyth Silver Band.
Events will also take place throughout August.
