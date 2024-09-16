Cadw's Open Doors Festival continues, showcasing more than 200 Welsh historical sites, landmarks and hidden gems to the wider public.
Heritage organisations, private owners, local authorities and others are encouraged to open their doors to the public for free, and St Michael’s Church, Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, is taking part in the festival.
Come and explore the church this Sunday, 22 September, between 11am and 4pm.
You'll have access to the Medieval Tower. Climb the 700 year old spiral staircase and then the new tower stairs to the belfry where you can enjoy the views across the village.
Tours are free, but donations to the upkeep of the church are welcome.
The University of Wales Trinity Saint David is pleased to announce that the Roderic Bowen Library and Archives at Lampeter, housing the university’s special collections, will also be taking part in CADW’s Open Doors Festival.
From 12pm-4pm on Saturday, 28 September, a selection of the most interesting items in the library will be on display.