Ceredigion-based film and TV company Amdani has launched a competition offering a talent development programme as the prize.
‘The Welsh New Wave’ short film competition aims to nurture emerging filmmakers, providing a platform for new voices in Welsh cinema. It culminates in the production and distribution of a Welsh-language short film.
Submissions should be submitted by 18 November. Then a jury will announce three finalists in December who will join a talent development programme. The ultimate winner, chosen next spring, will have their film produced and distributed by Amdani.
Applications are accepted in Welsh or English. The winning applicant will be supported to create a Welsh-language film so the competition is open to those of all levels of Welsh proficiency.
The jury members are S4C Drama Commissioner, Gwenllian Gravelle, Mererid Hopwood, esteemed Archdruid of the National Eisteddfod, celebrated for her expertise in Welsh language poetry and literature, and film producer Huw Penallt Jones.
Mererid said: “I’m delighted to join The Welsh New Wave as part of a project that aims to promote new Welsh film-making. I’m looking forward to hearing the voices of new storytellers who can narrate – through film – a work that is irresistibly compelling.
“Rather like poets, I imagine the creators will need to practice the art of the succinct, and hope to leave the listening viewer with new memories that entertain and enable new understanding.”
Huw said: “I am proud to support The Welsh New Wave as a judge.
“By creating short films in Welsh we provide access to Welsh stories and language, preserving the rich history of oral literary tradition while embracing a modern visual medium. Short films are all about being succinct. The script and narrative must convey a compelling and clever story in a concise and engaging way, all within a short time-frame.
“What would I say to those considering applying for the Welsh New Wave? Quite simply: do it. This competition offers a platform to share your stories with the world, experiment with your ideas, and, most importantly, receive constructive feedback that will help you develop your craft.”