Museums in Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys are taking part in Welsh Museums Festival this half-term.
From Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November over 45 museums across Wales will host a week of free and fun activities for all ages, with a brand-new Wales History Trails Passport Challenge also in the mix.
The festival funded by Welsh Government and organised by the Federation of Museums and Galleries of Wales has something for everyone.
The Wales History Trails Passport Challenge returns, encouraging families to visit participating museums and collect stamps. Continuing until the end of April 2025, the challenge involves 35 of the festival museums. Young visitors who visit just one participating museum during half-term could win a den making kit. If they visit six by 27 April 2025, they could win a scooter.
Passport challenge museums include Porthmadog Maritime Museum, Storiel, Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, Yr Ysgwrn, Llŷn Maritime Museum and Ceredigion Museum.
TimeScape Rhayader is taking part in the main festival.
For full details visit: https://museumsfestival.wales/