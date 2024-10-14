For one night only the London Chamber Ensemble will perform at Amgueddfa Ceredigion Museum.
There will be performances including Rondo for Dancing by Welsh composer Grace Williams, and Haydn’s ‘Bird’ Quartet op.33 no.3, deriving from a Slavonic folk dance it is Haydn at his most antic.
Madeleine Mitchell, the main driving force behind London Ensemble Quartet, said: “I am so pleased to be playing in Wales again - my spiritual home and I’m really thrilled to have been given the Stuart Burrows Award by the Welsh Music Guild, for my significant contribution to Welsh music.”
Carrie Canham, Amgueddfa Ceredigion Museum Curator, said: “Since its grand opening in 1905 the entertainment centre that is the Coliseum has been welcoming the very best of artistes for 120 years, and this evening fashions to be one of the finest.”
For tickets and information can visit https://ceredigionmuseum.wales/whats-on/ or call 01970 633088.
The London Chamber Ensemble is at Ceredigion Museum on 30 October at 7.30pm.