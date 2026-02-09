The recently completed defence works included a south-facing breakwater, which has since caused significant shingle build-up in the entrance of the harbour.
This build-up, caused by the typical south-north longshore drift, has made the entrance all but “impassable” to mariners.
Ceredigion County Council began dredging the entrance earlier this month, ahead of the boats returning to the harbour in spring.
However, the build-up and subsequent dredging have caused another concern - this time with the fishing community.
Aberaeron Town Angling Club are concerned that repeated dredging of the entrance may disturb the many migratory fish species that rely on unobstructed rivers to travel.
A club spokesperson said: “Migratory fish species such as salmon, sea trout and eels are protected, and there are certain times of year when movements into and out of the river are particularly sensitive.
“If the underlying cause of the sediment build-up is not addressed, there is a risk that more frequent in-river works could be required to keep the harbour open, or that further accumulations of shingle could form naturally at the river mouth.
“Either scenario has the potential to affect migratory movements, particularly during periods of very low river flows in summer, when changes in channel depth, width and flow conditions can become more significant for fish passage.”
Many people, including anglers, mariners and the town’s residents, suggested that continued dredging of the entrance is not a practical long-term solution to the problem.
The council itself has not responded to the Cambrian News’ questions on how often the channel may need dredging, or how much these works may cost.
Through their own research, the club has identified an old wooden groyne that used to extend out from the south pier, which they suggest helped stop sediment from building up in the harbour entrance.
The wooden groyne was removed during the works, which included refurbishing the end of the south pier, and replaced with a rock berm: “This seems to be contrary to what was approved at planning, where the existing groyne was shown as remaining in place and being protected with rock armour.”
A spokesperson for the club added: “Aberaeron Town Angling Club is disappointed to learn that the Council’s currently proposed response is regular dredging of the river mouth, rather than a long-term, definitive solution to the cause of the problem.
“Since completion of the works, it appears that the shingle which was previously retained by the groyne is now moving freely into the river mouth, contributing to the current build-up of sand and pebbles and associated issues. “
A spokesperson for the compliance department at Ceredigion County Council confirmed that “officers are currently considering the matters raised to decide whether there is a planning compliance issue or not”.
They added that it is “routine” for the council to “gather information, understand the circumstances and assess whether any breach has occurred” when complaints regarding planing are received.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.