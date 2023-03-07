Award-winning children’s author Oliver Sykes brings his smash-hit family show to Cletwr following a 2022 sell-out national tour.
Written and Performed by Oliver, Alfie’s First Fight is for children aged five and above and their grown-ups.
The show is 55 minutes followed by post-show snack, discussion and activity when the children will write a text message/WhatsApp message to Alfie, giving him their advice and competition.
With phenomenal critical acclaim and high praise from some of the biggest names in boxing, Oliver is fast establishing himself as one of the most exciting rising stars in children’s theatre and literature.
On the surface, it’s a simple adventure story. Think crime-thriller meets Rocky Balboa! But it’s also about love, loss, family and learning how to fight for what you want.
Inspired by Oliver’s own experiences growing up without a mum and being coached as an amateur boxer by his dad, Alfie’s First Fight centres itself around shy 12-year-old Alfie, as he decides to go in search of his missing older brother, Jacob, when he disappears moments before an all-important boxing match.
The show starts at 5pm on Sunday, 12 March.