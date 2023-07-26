On the enchanting evening of 19 July, the mesmerising melodies of traditional and modern songs filled the air as Côr Dyffryn Arth Choir took us on a captivating journey through the British Isles.
This delightful musical event, aptly named ‘Sumer Is Icumen In’ Cerddi Haf Amrywiol/A Summer Miscellany, embraced the sheer beauty of Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth as the backdrop for an unforgettable evening.
The concert presented not only exceptional vocal performances but also included soul-stirring readings from the works of Welsh literary icon, Dylan Thomas, complemented by beautiful piano recitals.
This endearing event was organised to support a vital community organisation, the Aberystwyth branch of the Samaritans, which has remained a beacon of hope since its establishment in 1976.
The Samaritans offer invaluable emotional support to those who are struggling to cope during challenging times. Donations received during the concert will assist the Aberystwyth Samaritans in continuing their noble mission of providing solace and guidance to individuals seeking understanding and compassion.
To learn more about the Aberystwyth Samaritans and to contribute towards this worthy cause, visit samaritans.org/aberystwyth
Every donation, no matter how big or small, can make a substantial difference in nurturing a more empathetic and supportive society.
Do not miss the opportunity to witness another magnificent performance by Côr Dyffryn Arth Choir in support of the Samaritans. Mark your calendars for this Friday, 4 August, when the bandstand on Aberystwyth promenade will resound with beautiful melodies at 2pm.
This event is free to attend, and the choir sincerely invites everyone to join them during this charitable occasion.
Lowri Jones, Côr Dyffryn Arth Choir chairperson said: “Music has the power to heal hearts and bring communities together. Through our performance, we hope to touch lives and make a positive impact on our community, while also supporting the invaluable work of the Aberystwyth Samaritans.”
Aberystwyth Samaritans director Graham Rees said: “The support from Côr Dyffryn Arth Choir and the wider community means the world to us. With your generosity, we can extend our reach and provide much-needed emotional support to those in need. Together, we can create a caring and compassionate society.”
The organisers extend their gratitude to Musicfest, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Ceredigion County Council, Ceredigion Museum and all partners involved for their support.