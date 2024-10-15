Cletwr is showing prints by Ruth Jen Evans.
An active member of Aberystwyth Printmakers since its establishment in 2004, her artwork is often humorous and always engaging, usually asking us to question the meaning of familiar icons of Welsh culture.
Cletwr is fortunate to be showing her work at the same time that MOMA Machynlleth is showing a major exhibition following Ruth Jen’s career from her days as an art student.
In this collection, the Tal-y-bont-based artist celebrates the connection between the natural world and folk literature.
Ruth said: “Creatures and plants have an important role in my prints – the half-human and half-animal attributes of the figures give me the opportunity to deal with contemporary issues in a provocative and funny way. My intention is to transport the viewer to another world full of magic and wonder where the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurred and where nature and dreams intertwine.”
The exhibition can be seen at Cletwr until Monday, 6 January.