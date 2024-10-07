Comedian Elis James returns to perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 17 October, at 7.30pm.
Elis returns to the venue with a brand new Welsh-language stand up show.
The star of S4C’s ‘Cic Lan Yr Archif’, Radio 5 Live’s ‘The Elis James and John Robins show’ and Sky's ‘Fantasy Football League’ talks about his experiences as a Welshman in London (AKA abroad), growing up in Carmarthenshire, and his attempts to take himself out of his comfort zone...
Tickets are on sale now for the Elis James, whose show is aimed strictly at audience members aged 14 years and above and takes place in Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Round Studio.
A support act will warm the audience up for 30 minutes. Then, after the interval, Elis will perform for 60-70 minutes.
Please contact Aberystwyth Arts Centre to book if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.