Renowned storytellers Daniel Morden and Hugh Lupton have created an intimate theatre experience looking at classic myths inspired by the stars, and it is coming to Aberystwyth.
Produced by Adverse Camber Productions, Stars and their Consolations will tour across Wales next spring, including Aberystwyth.
The show will share well-known Greek myths of the stars illuminated by an electro-acoustic soundtrack created by award-winning Welsh composer Sarah Lianne Lewis.
In 2022, Adverse Camber worked with Daniel, Hugh, Welsh composer Sarah Lianne Lewis and a creative team to develop Stars and their Consolations, following its premiere performance in west Wales at Beyond the Border Storytelling Festival 2021.
This enhanced version for theatres and rural touring is a majestic, intimate and hypnotic re-imagining, weaving ancient stories, with beautiful projected animations of the night sky on stage, and Sarah Lianne Lewis’s spine-tingling electro-acoustic soundscape.
The two hour show, suitable for those 12+, dives into an enthralling and truly magical adventure. Witness the gods playing mercilessly with mortals with stories of lust, pride and passion that will leave audiences with a hunger to discover more. Listen to well known constellations and star clusters such as Orion, Pegasus, the Pleiades, Sirius and the Milky Way itself.
The epic sweep of the night sky brings a cosmic, eternal perspective to human troubles, offering much needed consolation for our times.
While Stars and Consolations looks at Greek myths, Wales has some of the best protected night skies in the world. This production allows audiences to rethink about stories of the night sky in Wales.
Stars and their Consolations can be seen at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Tuesday, 31 March.
If you cannot wait that long, or cannot make that date, other dates on the Welsh tour include Tuesday, 24 March at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven.
