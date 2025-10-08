Comedian Justin Moorhouse is coming back to Cardigan.
He had the audience at Mwldan in stitches with his Stretch & Think show in 2023. Don't miss his return to Mwldan on Friday, 24 October (8pm) with his brand-new show, The Greatest Performance of My Life.
After a successful and extensively extended tour of his 2022 show Stretch and Think (which you can catch in full on YouTube), he's back on the road with this new show, covering subjects ranging from pantomimes to dreams, how to behave in hospitals, small talk, realising his Mum is a northern version of Columbo, and how being a smart-mouthed kid saved him from a life of continually being beaten up.
