Comedian Milton Jones is coming to Ceredigion this October.

Milton Jones regularly appeared on Mock the Week (BBC2) and has also appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow (BBC1) and House of Games (BBC2). Milton is currently working on his 15th series for Radio 4, and performs regularly on the BBC classic Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, including appearing on their last UK Tour. Milton’s previous tour shows, Milton Impossible, Milton Jones is Out There, Milton Jones On The Road, each performed to over one hundred thousand people. He is a Perrier Best Newcomer winner and Best Show Nominee as well as having won two Sony Awards and received a British Comedy Award nominee. Milton is the author of Where Do Comedians Go When They die? along with 10 Second Sermon’s and Even more Concise 10 Second Sermons.