On Saturday, 11 March (7pm) the Magic Lantern in Tywyn hosts Richard Stamp and his live theatre show, DICK.
Presented by One Man in 100,000 Productions, this is a unique and startlingly honest autobiographical travelogue of Richard’s journey following his shock diagnosis of penile cancer.
Deeply personal and emotional yet wildly funny, this show smashes through taboo.
Annie Grundy from the Magic Lantern said: “Co-owner Geoff saw this show in a packed theatre-tent at Glastonbury last year where it received a standing ovation, so we booked it for Tywyn. It may well cause a few crossed legs and a tear or two but in the main it will make you laugh!”
DICK is a comic tragedy of hope over death, not to be missed.
As seen on ITV’s This Morning and C4’s Stand Up To Cancer, DICK was written by James Chaplin, with music composed by Ben Raine and films and animation by Squire Studios.
Supported by Orchid Male Cancer, the show is produced by Certain Blacks.