Don’t miss the Ceredigion Music Service Christmas Showcase on Tuesday, 16 December.
Held in partnership with Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary, this festive highlight promises an evening of exceptional music and community celebration, bringing together some of Ceredigion’s finest musical talent.
The centrepiece of the concert will be Atgof o’r Sêr, a special Christmas work by renowned Welsh composer Robat Arwyn, who will conduct the performance himself. Adding further distinction to the evening are guest soloists Gwawr Edwards and John Ieuan Jones, two of Wales’s leading vocal talents.
They will be joined by local choirs and young musicians from across Ceredigion, proudly representing the wealth of talent nurtured through the music service. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours tickets from Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
