The soloist is Camilla Roberts. Born in Wrexham, she studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the National Opera Studio, sponsored by Welsh National Opera, with whom she subsequently became an associate artist. In 2005 she represented Wales at BBC Cardiff Singer of the World. Her performances with WNO, Royal Ballet and Opera, Opera North and Glyndebourne are numerous. She has sung all over Britain as a concert artist and recitalist.