Self-storage company Lock Stock has opened in Aberystwyth.
The 1.2-acre facility behind Lidl has over 100 units in a range of sizes.
The eco site has solar-powered security lighting and the ground is paved with recycled road materials – you can even see traces of the double yellow lines – trucked in from a highway resurfacing project up the road at Corris.
The site has keyless entry with 24/7 access and an advanced booking system with monitored CCTV and an intercom with a video link to head office in Denbigh so new customers can sign up and start storing.
Lock Stock Regional Manager for North West and West Wales Lee Hanson said: “Aberystwyth is an ideal site for us.
“This is a university town and there’s a definite need for storage here with a large student population and plenty of small businesses and we’re right next door to a train station.
“Our units are very popular with tradesmen who find it cheaper to use one of our units than buy or rent storage space as they can easily call in at the start of the working day to pick up the materials they need and there is 24/7 access to the units which are secure and protected by fencing and lighting.
“They’re also ideal for students who may need short-term storage, particularly at the end of the university year in the summer and before they return to college in the autumn.”
Operations Manager Mike Trow said: “We’re delighted to continue our expansion with our first storage park in Ceredigion where our specialist team have been hard at work to get it open.”
Lock Stock units require no minimum rental period, no notice to vacate, and customers only pay for the time they use the unit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.