Christmas may be over, but pantomime season is not and now it’s Criccieth’s turn to present their show.
For this year’s offering, the Starlight Players have taken several pantomimes and mashed them together with some crazy ideas from the youngsters. Then they added the experience of a script-writer and left it all to marinade for several months.
After that, they gathered a keen cast, sumptuous scenery, colourful costumes, magnificent music, and dazzling dances. That led them to ‘Cinderella in Blunderland’, the title of the Criccieth Starlight Players’ pantomime for 2026.
In this modern take on the traditional tale, Cinderella is being pushed around by her two ugly sisters and stepmother but finds a magic lamp which helps her gain access to the Prince’s ball where, naturally, he falls in love with her.
All is going swimmingly until the White Rabbit visits from a magical and crazy place called Blunderland and begs Cinderella to return with him to help save Blunderland from the wicked Witch Way.
Cinderella makes many new friends in Blunderland, and attracts some admirers who compete with the Prince for her affections.
There is one more essential ingredient – you, the awesome, amazing audience! Book your tickets now and come and find out if Cinderella saves the day and whether the Prince is really her heart’s desire.
Book your tickets via www.thestarlightplayers.com or call 0333 666 3366
The show will be performed in the Memorial Hall, Criccieth.
Doors open on Thursday, 22 January at 7pm (curtain up at 7.30pm) with evening performances on Friday, 23 and Saturday, 24 also.
There are matinees on both Saturday, 24 and Sunday, 25 (doors open at 2pm and curtain up at 2.30pm). There is a 10 per cent discount for booking 10 or more tickets in one transaction.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.