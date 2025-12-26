Friday Night is Music Night continues at the Magic Lantern in Tywyn on Friday, 9 January at 9pm when Catrin O Neill and Jonathon Davies take to the stage.
Catrin and Johnathon are experienced musicians, having performed on the Welsh folk scene for a number of years - armed with a guitar, fiddle, and two beautiful voices, interweaving stories, melodies and traditional shanties.
Catrin grew up by the sea in Aberdyfi, Southern Snowdonia, surrounded by a wealth of traditional Welsh music and culture. It is her humour and ability to tell a story, transporting the audience to places past and present, that really set her aside from other folk singers.
She often plays solo but plays as a duo with Johnathan, incorporating the fiddle.
