On Sunday 26 January (6.45pm) Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan Film Society present ‘Crossing’ (12A).
Lia, a retired schoolteacher in Georgia, hears from young neighbour Achi that her long lost niece Tekla, a transgender woman, has crossed the border into Turkey. Hoping to bring Tekla home after a period of estrangement, Lia travels to Istanbul with Achi to find her.
Exploring the city, they cross paths with a transgender lawyer called Evrim, who helps them in their search. Humanistic and compassionate, Akin’s fourth feature is a heartfelt portrayal of overcoming the degrees of separation that divide us.
Tickets are available from www.mwldan.co.uk (24 hours a day, seven days a week) or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday-Sunday, 01239 621200.