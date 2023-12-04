In a dazzling display of talent and professionalism, students from Charlotte’s School of Dance took centre stage in their much-anticipated annual dance showcase.
The event, held over two enchanting evenings on Saturday and Sunday, 18 and 19 November, brought together over 90 dedicated dancers who wowed a captivated audience with their 27 mesmerising performances.
This marked the fourth showcase for Charlotte’s School of Dance since its establishment in 2018, a journey that has not been without challenges. However, this year’s showcase proved to be a triumphant evening in the spotlight, demonstrating the enthusiasm and dedication of the students and their instructor.
Miss Charlotte, the school’s founder, expressed her delight at the success of the event and shared her immense pride in each and every dancer.
“It’s truly heartwarming to witness the hard work and commitment these students have put into perfecting their routines over the past year,” she said. “With our youngest dancer aged three to our most senior dancer aged 15, they performed stronger and more determined than ever.”
The two-day extravaganza unfolded at Penglais School. The venue provided a fitting backdrop for the dancers to showcase their diverse talents and intricate routines, ranging from ballet and contemporary to musical theatre and K-pop and everything in between!
The audience, consisting of over 300 spectators, was treated to a visual feast as the performers brought the stage to life with their passion and artistry.
As an independent school, Charlotte’s School of Dance takes pride in collaborating with local businesses to enhance the overall experience. The lighting and sound production was flawlessly executed by the talented team at LightEmUp; a special mention to Rhys and Joe whose expertise added an extra layer of magic to the showcase, elevating the entire experience for both performers and spectators.
Miss Charlotte extended her gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event: “Our partnership with LightEmUp, the hospitality of Penglais School, and the tireless efforts of chaperones, volunteers and class assistants backstage were invaluable. It’s a collaborative effort that makes events like these possible, and we are grateful for the support of our local community.”
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]