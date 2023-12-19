Wales Broadcast Archive Freelance Event Manager at the National Library, Lydia Jones said: “It was a delight to welcome so many families to the Wales Broadcast Archive at the National Library of Wales on Saturday, and having Deian a Loli, played by Moi Williams and Lowri Llewelyn on the red carpet for everyone to meet and get a selfie with was really special too. The programme itself was magical and those who missed it will get to see it on S4C on Christmas Eve.”