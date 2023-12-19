Stars from the popular S4C children’s show Deian and Loli have held a special Christmas screening of the show at the the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth
The event took place on Saturday, 16 December as part of the library’s ‘Wales Broadcast archives presents’ series, which has already seen Hinterland actor Richard Harrington and musician Caryl Parry Jones making a visit to the library.
The project aims to document and digitise all of Wales’ broadcasting history. Once the digitisation work is completed the archive will house over half a million programmes.
On Saturday, fans were given the opportunity to meet Moi Williams and Lowri Llewelyn, who play Deian and Loli in the TV show. The stars posed for pictures, offered autographs, and chatted with fans on the night.
Wales Broadcast Archive Freelance Event Manager at the National Library, Lydia Jones said: “It was a delight to welcome so many families to the Wales Broadcast Archive at the National Library of Wales on Saturday, and having Deian a Loli, played by Moi Williams and Lowri Llewelyn on the red carpet for everyone to meet and get a selfie with was really special too. The programme itself was magical and those who missed it will get to see it on S4C on Christmas Eve.”
Deian and Loli follows the ups and downs of the mischievous twins Deian and Loli, who both have magical powers. Since it first aired on S4C in December 2016, the programme produced by Cwmni Da has won three BAFTA Cymru Awards as well as Celtic Media and Broadcast Awards.
If you missed the event, tune in to S4C on Christmas Eve to catch the broadcast of the Deian and Loli Christmas Special.