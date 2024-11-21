Dolgellau Music Club next event takes place on Friday, 29 November.
At 7.30pm in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, five-piece early music group Sirinu present an imaginative programme recreating events, starting beginning in 1501.
Led by soprano Sara Stowe, the group between them play recorders, viola da gamba, lute, hurdy-gurdy, harp, dulcimer and percussion, as well as sing.
In November of 1501, Archduke Philip the Fair of Burgundy set off from Brussels on a journey to Spain that was to keep him away from home for over two years – his plan was to marry Juana, second daughter of Ferdinand and Isabella, and thus confirm himself as heir to the thrones of Aragon and Castile. It worked!
With him went his entire chapel choir, and many other musicians.
Together with a variety of musical items Sirinu deliver specially translated extracts from contemporary sources, adding a wealth of narrative detail and putting everything in context.
Devised first of all for Radio 3, this has been called 'a gorgeous set'.