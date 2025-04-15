The duo behind a popular Aberystwyth club night are donating all profits of their next event to suicide prevention.
Last year Owen Wood and Martyn Bennett, organisers of Resonate club night, lost their childhood friend Dylan Brandy-Adams to suicide.
In honour of their friend and to raise vital awareness and funds for young suicide prevention, they will be donating all profits from the May event to PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.
Dylan was a father and local DJ who died by suicide in 2024.
Owen said: “Supporting PAPYRUS is very important to me because I’ve seen too many young people and childhood friends like Dylan Brandy-Adams lost to suicide.
“We’ve worked with Dylan’s family who decided to choose PAPYRUS as their charity of choice - the fact that suicide is the biggest killer of under 35s is horrible, and I’m really looking forward to raising money, increasing awareness of suicide prevention and helping to save young lives.”
PAPYRUS runs a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life.
The line also supports anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.
Trained professionals staff the line by phone, text, or email.
PAPYRUS also offers suicide prevention initiatives in local communities, supports a network of volunteers and offers training to individuals and organisations across the UK.
Resonate, a high-energy club night at Aberystwyth Student Union specialising in Drum and Bass, is back for its second event of the year on Saturday 3 May, with Black Sun Empire, 4k and Neuroheadz.
Tickets are selling fast, with final release entry available on Skiddle for £22.2 at https://shorturl.at/TqaLM
Contact PAPYRUS 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0800 068 41 41, text 88247, or email [email protected]