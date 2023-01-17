It's curtain up time for Aberdyfi Players’ 2023 pantomime Rapunzel, which starts at the Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi this afternoon.
Su Tacey, one of the pantomime’s two directors said: “We are all very excited to be back after three years of a Covid-enforced break.
“Everyone is really enthusiastic. We have been rehearsing since September and we can’t wait to perform in front of our audiences again.”
Co-director Angie Sykes added: “Tickets have been going really for our evening performances – we also have three matinees this year so there is plenty of opportunity to come and enjoy the Aberdyfi Players’ panto experience and watch, join in and be enthralled by our performance of Rapunzel.
“We have had an influx of young people joining Aberdyfi Players recently which is always really encouraging, although plenty of the ‘old favourites’ are still here!
“We are always delighted to welcome new members. Our local area is so full of talent. We are extremely fortunate to have a live band playing at each performance – an added bonus for Aberdyfi Players.”
Performances of Rapunzel at Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi, take place on Saturday, 28 January at 2pm and 7.30pm; Sunday, 29 January at 2pm; Friday, 3 February at 7.30pm; and Saturday, 4 February at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available at [email protected]