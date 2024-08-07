An exhibition by 11 local artists has opened at Ty Medi Café, Machynlleth.
Those exhibiting are Jeremy Andrews, Sandy Craig, Elin Crowley, Melinda Fansa, Jenny Fell, Ann Glaiser, Erin Hughes, Peter Lloyd, Jeremy Moore, Delia Taylor-Brook and Steve Terris. Their work is inspired by the Glaslyn, Hafren and Cambrian Mountains area, and the precious wildlife there.
The aim of this exhibition is to highlight the danger faced by this part of the Cambrian Mountains. The artists say Bute Energy plans for Esgair Galed Energy Park in the land between Glaslyn Nature Reserve and Hafren Forest would industrialise and degrade the magical and precious landscape beyond recognition.
Melinda Fansa, artist and member of Protect Glasyn & Hafren, said: “During the course of putting this exhibition together I was amazed at the huge array of talented local artists we have living here in Mid Wales who are inspired by this beautiful and special area that we are so lucky to be part of.
“We share the sense of intense wellbeing, joy, solace, peace and mental clarity that spending time here brings.
“We know there is an urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels, but in order to avoid the wholesale industrialisation and exploitation of our precious remaining wild spaces we must use a careful mix of alternatives, including, but not exclusively, wind. These must be sensitively, equitably, and appropriately sited.”
Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust (MWT) say Glaslyn is their first, largest and wildest nature reserve, an integral part of the Cambrian Mountains, and have encouraged their members to oppose this development.
Artworks will be exhibited at Ty Medi until 31 August. A percentage of profits from artworks sold will go towards the Protect Glaslyn & Hafren campaign.