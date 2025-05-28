Fairbourne Railway is celebrating the launch of a new book about it.
Author Graham Billington, a Fairbourne volunteer railway guard, follows the success of his 2016 book, with his second volume, ‘The Fairbourne Railway Transition Years’. He hopes it is as successful as his first book, which sold out in the first 18 months. The reprint that followed also sold out.
The new book, published by Mainline & Maritime, was launched at the recent Twins Reunited Gala over the May Bank Holiday weekend and chronicles the story of entrepreneur John Ellerton transferring engines and coaches from his Reseau Guerledan line in France to Fairbourne Railway, where they still run today.
The book is available from the publisher and narrow-gauge railway bookshops including Fairbourne, or www.fairbournerailway.com.