From Tuesday, 7 January you can watch the beautiful theatre production of ‘Girl from The North Country from the comfort of Cardigan’s Mwldan cinema.
This fantastic broadcast event reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever Young, All Along The Watchtower, Hurricane, and Like A Rolling Stone.
It is 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.
Experience this “profoundly beautiful” Broadway production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.
The screenings are on Tuesday, 7 January at 7pm, Saturday, 11 January at 3.15pm and
Tuesday, 14 January at 7pm.
Also at Mwldan in Cardigan is the venue’s next film society screening.
On Sunday, 12 January at 6.45pm, you can see the Theatr Mwldan Film Society’s next offering.
The next film the society will show is called ‘My Favourite Cake’ (12A).
This is described as a profoundly moving meditation on ageing, loneliness and love in unexpected places.
An elderly Iranian widow encounters a lonely taxi driver in Tehran, where female oppression and strict social structures are subverted as a delicate kinship blooms against the odds.
This is a gorgeously constructed two-hander that offers a reflection on societal repression of both men and women, and a powerful note of hope that cuts through deep pain, co-written and directed by Iranian filmmakers Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha.
Tickets are available now from Mwldan’s websiite - www.mwldan.co.uk (24 hours a day, seven days a week) or by phoning our box office between 12 - 8pm Tue - Sun 01239 621 200.