Due to the Covid pandemic and social distancing restrictions, a second online event took place in 2022, featuring more than a dozen panels with more than 30 authors, over six crime fiction-filled evenings. More than 2000 crime fans clamoured to watch panels featuring some of the biggest names in international crime writing including Belinda Bauer, Mark Billingham, Ann Cleeves, MW Craven, Elly Griffiths, Mari Hannah, Vaseem Khan, Clare Mackintosh, Abir Mukherjee and Lilja Sigurdardottir, not forgetting our home- grown Welsh crime novelists from Crime Cymru.