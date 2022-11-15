Funk soul powerhouse comes to Aberystwyth
Saturday 26th November 2022 1:00 pm
Tom McGuire & the Brassholes are a funk soul powerhouse from Glasgow.
Combining rich arrangements with meticulous songcraft, the band is carving a niche of their own.
Following the success of their 2019 debut album, the group is ready to enter into an exciting second phase.
The band formed busking on the streets of Glasgow and made a living from playing bars before bursting onto the scene with runaway viral debut single Ric Flair.
Mere months later the band launched their debut album with a sell out show at the QMU.
