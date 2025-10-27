Get festive at Cletwr this November as the winter craft fair returns.

The community-run cafe and shop are hosting their annual festive craft fair, this year on Saturday 8 November.

The Tre’r-ddol pit-stop will be hosting a range of craft stalls, offering seasonal grub at the shop and cafe, as well as live music from Phil Wheeler and the Sunshine Jazz Band.

It’s an opportunity to get your Christmas shopping out of the way early and support local craft people at the same time.

Entry is free, running from 3.30pm till 7.30pm.

It’s also a great chance to see the new art exhibition hosted at the space, featuring dried flower sculptures by Chelsea Flower Show’s Sarah Breese, on until 5 January.