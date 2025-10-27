Get festive at Cletwr this November as the winter craft fair returns.
The community-run cafe and shop are hosting their annual festive craft fair, this year on Saturday 8 November.
The Tre’r-ddol pit-stop will be hosting a range of craft stalls, offering seasonal grub at the shop and cafe, as well as live music from Phil Wheeler and the Sunshine Jazz Band.
Entry is free, running from 3.30pm till 7.30pm.
It’s also a great chance to see the new art exhibition hosted at the space, featuring dried flower sculptures by Chelsea Flower Show’s Sarah Breese, on until 5 January.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.