The field will be full of trade stands from the agricultural machinery to cottage industry. There are plenty to keep the children happy in the children’s area, with yoga led by Alexander Holloway from Mini Yoga International, sporting activities and storytime, showcasing Cwm Rheidol based author Llenwedd Lawlor’s ‘Diwrnod y Sioe’ children’s book. This is in addition to the usual fairground rides and the “have a go” activities in the Companion Canine Capers section.