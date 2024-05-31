It’s almost time for Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show where several acts will perform.
Country singer Ryan Evans kicks off the evening entertainment on Saturday, 8 June at Caeau Gelli Angharad, Capel Bangor, followed by Dafydd Pantrod a’r Band. A highlight for many will no doubt be the Dafydd Iwan a’r Band.
The bar will be open all day as well as several eateries and vendors. Evening tickets can be purchased at Siop Inc, (£10 adults, £5 14-18s, under 14’s free). A limited number are available on the gate.
Tickets are also on sale online for a reduced price (£10 adults, £5 children) for the day’s agricultural show events. Entry on the gate is £12 for adults. Visit
www.sioeaberystwythshow.co.uk.
Jean Evans, show chairperson said, “We are extremely happy to have set record entries in the sheep section - 650.
“It’s not only the numbers that keep improving, but also the standard of exhibits.
“Supporting this is the fact that the show hosts the national shows for breed societies, and this year, the Beltex and Blue Texel national clubs will be holding their national shows here.”
The show is delighted to welcome the return of the vintage section organised by North Ceredigion Vintage Club who will be touring the main ring at lunchtime.
The field will be full of trade stands from the agricultural machinery to cottage industry. There are plenty to keep the children happy in the children’s area, with yoga led by Alexander Holloway from Mini Yoga International, sporting activities and storytime, showcasing Cwm Rheidol based author Llenwedd Lawlor’s ‘Diwrnod y Sioe’ children’s book. This is in addition to the usual fairground rides and the “have a go” activities in the Companion Canine Capers section.
Courtesy of the show’s main sponsors, Sinclair Group, courtesy cars will be provided to assist those with mobility issues to reach a location of their choice on the showground.
A free shuttle bus will run from Aberystwyth bus station every 30 minutes between 9.30am and 4pm. The last bus leaves the show field at 4.30pm.