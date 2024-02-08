CEREDIGION soprano Gwawr Edwards is to perform a charity concert in Aberystwyth on St David’s Day.
Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club will be hosting a St David’s Day Charity Concert featuring world renowned soprano, Gwawr Edwards and a swathe of local talent.
Taking place at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 1 March, all profits will benefit charitable good causes.
Speaking about performing in her home town, Gwawr said: “"I'm really looking forward to this evening. The St David's Day concert is always something I look forward to every year, and to be able to sing on my doorstep in Aberystwyth with great artists is the icing on the cake!”
Performing at the concert will be Sgarmes, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Meibion y Mynydd Choir, Llanilar Primary School Choir, Triano, Aberystwyth Schools Brass Band, Aberystwyth University Wind Band, Choirs for Good Aberystwyth & Llanidloes and the evening will be compered by Ioan Guille.
Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club member and chair of the organising committee, Geraint Evans, said: “It's been a huge pleasure to help organise this concert.
“We are so fortunate in Ceredigion to have so much talent willing to help and give their time. Everyone involved is looking forward to what should be a fantastic evening to celebrate St David's Day and our Welsh culture. I'm sure that if you come along, you won't be disappointed.”
Tickets are on sale now at Aberystwyth Art Centre at £15 and £10 for concessions. To book, call 01970 623232 or book online.