A staple of village life for decades, Gŵyl y Felinheli continues to evolve year after year - and 2026 marks one of the festival’s biggest refreshes yet.
With a brand-new website, a vibrant updated brand, and exciting new additions to the programme, this year’s festival promises eight packed days of activities, entertainment and community spirit for all ages from 26 June – 04 July.
Among the new events for 2026 is Felinhel-ye-ha! - a lively Country and Western night complete with a live band, line dancing and country-themed fancy dress. The festival will also introduce BuggyFit for the first time, a fitness session designed for parents and carers exercising with their babies in buggies.
Families can also enjoy a special story and song session for babies and grandparents, while the long-awaited return of the Local Produce Fair will once again celebrate local food, crafts and more.
Speaking on behalf of the festival, spokesperson Osian Owen said the changes reflect the festival’s desire to stay fresh while remaining rooted in the community:
“Gŵyl y Felinheli has always moved with the times. Every year we try to bring in new ideas while keeping the community spirit that people love. This year feels especially exciting because we’ve refreshed not only the programme, but also the look and feel of the festival itself.”
The festival’s updated branding and logo have grown organically over recent years.
“The new logo actually happened by accident,” said Osian.
“A few years ago we introduced colourful Hollywood-style letters, which have become popular with festivals and events everywhere. Without really planning it, those letters evolved into a recognisable logo that captures the spirit of Gŵyl y Felinheli perfectly — colourful and youthful.”
Osian also thanked Delwedd for designing the festival’s new website and for their longstanding support over many years.
“We would sincerely like to thank Delwedd for the fantastic work they’ve done on our new website. Our relationship with Delwedd goes back a long way. The company was founded in 1998 by Mike Roberts, originally from y Felinheli, who is still remembered fondly for his commitment to the local community.
“Over the years, Delwedd has supported a wide range of organisations and voluntary groups, including Gŵyl y Felinheli. For more than two decades they have captured festival memories through their photography and supported our online presence through our websites.
“Following Mike’s passing in 2017, the business has continued to flourish under the leadership of his children, Aled and Ceri, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support and fantastic work.”
Festival organisers also wanted to thank the people of Y Felinheli for their continued enthusiasm and support.
“The support from the village means everything to us. Gŵyl y Felinheli has always been a community festival at heart, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back again this summer.”
Once again, the festival will offer eight days of activities and events for the whole family.
For the full programme and further information, visit the events page.
Gŵyl y Felinheli 2026 takes place from 26 June 2026 - 4 July 2026.
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