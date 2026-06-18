Hundreds of children and young people across North Wales will have access to free sport and activity sessions this summer following a £50,000 investment from North
Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and Actif North Wales’s Innovation Fund.
The funding is supported by Sport Wales’ National Lottery investment.
The Summer Sport and Actif Programme will provide community festivals and up to six weeks of free activities during the school holidays, helping children and young people stay active, build confidence, make new friends and enjoy positive experiences close to home.
Delivered through the Actif locality teams across the six North Wales local authorities, the programme will bring together youth services, sports clubs, schools, housing
associations and community organisations to provide activities tailored to local communities.
Sessions may include multi-sport activities, active play, fitness sessions, team games and inclusive opportunities suitable for a wide range of ages and abilities.
The programme aims to create safe and welcoming spaces for children and young people during the summer holidays while connecting them with opportunities to stay active in their communities throughout the year.
Andy Dunbobbin said: “Summer often brings increased free time for children and young people, but without enough positive opportunities, this can lead to a rise in ASB. Every young person deserves access to experiences like those offered through the Summer Sport and Actif Programme. By investing in partnerships such as this, we are creating safe spaces, strengthening trusted support networks, and providing constructive activities throughout the summer holidays.
“This work is vital in reducing vulnerability, improving community safety, and ensuring young people feel confident, included, and connected.
“I am proud to be working with Actif North Wales to deliver this programme and look forward to seeing children and young people right across North Wales have the chance to get out, get fit, gain new skills and bond with their peers.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.