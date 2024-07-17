Members of a Meirionnydd art group are getting ready to launch an exhibition.
The Aberdyfi Art Society Annual Summer Exhibition will be held from Wednesday, 31 July to Wednesday, 7 August at Neuadd Dyfi on Station Road.
The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 5pm. Entry to the exhibition is free, and there is a car park next to the hall.
Organisers say there will be a variety of paintings to view and to buy, as well as gift cards to purchase. And there is also a raffle prize of a painting by professional artist Mark Warner who gave a demonstration and workshop for Aberdyfi Art Society last year. Mark is an artist and art tutor based in Shropshire. His work could recently be seen on display at MOMA Machynlleth.
“Please come along and support our local artists,” an exhibition organiser said.
“We are hoping for a successful week and many paintings sold.”