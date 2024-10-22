Well-known Aberystwyth storyteller, Jez Danks, will return to the stage with his latest show, ‘Left Luggage’.
The left luggage in the title refers to an old suitcase found in a long-vanished branch line halt on the former Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway line.
As well as the intriguing stories behind the contents of the suitcase, Jez has unearthed some fascinating facts about the station itself, and the charismatic station master who ran the place in a totally unique way, often entertaining passengers, and even delaying the departure of trains, by playing them his compositions on the old upright piano he had installed in the waiting room.
‘Left Luggage’ will be performed by Jez in the round studio at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 14 November, at 7.45pm.
“Come along on the 14th to hear more about the goings-on in rural Wales from the long distant age of steam,” said Jez.
The show promises to be interesting and entertaining.