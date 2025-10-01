Watch out Aberystwyth, Horrible Histories is coming to the arts centre!
We’re massive fans of the TV show in this house; we’ve been on the Horrible Histories Thames River cruise and have copies of the book from the series, so a group of us will be going to see Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians – and we can’t wait!
‘Admiral Nelson’, the ‘Duke of Wellington’ and ‘Queen Victoria’ will be in Aberystwyth from 17-18 October for three performances of this gag-filled gallop through two centuries of British history with two amazing actors playing multiple historical roles!
Discover fascinating characters in this funny 65-minute history show - with the nasty bits left in!
Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians is written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books.
Terry Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!
Horrible Histories – Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians is directed by Neal Foster, design is by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, and sound by Nick Sagar, music by Matthew Scott and choreography by Kenn Oldfield.
Birmingham Stage Company is one of the world’s top theatre companies for families. As well as 20 years of all the Horrible Histories stage shows, they have also produced the smash-hit productions of Roald Dahl’s George’s Marvellous Medicine and David Walliams’ Awful Auntie, Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.
This fantastic show will entertain all ages with its hysterical historical journey through the barmiest bits of British history!
Tickets are available from Aberystwyth Arts Centre for Friday, 17 October (6pm) and Saturday 18 October (11am and 2pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.